49ers place 2 more on Injured Reserve

The list of 49ers on Injured Reserve got two players longer Tuesday when the club announced safety Johnathan Cyprien and running back JaMycal Hasty were placed on the injured list.

Cyprien hurt his hamstring Sunday vs. the Saints and is expected to miss a few weeks per head coach Kyle Shanahan. The 49ers elevated Cyprien from the practice squad after Jaquiski Tartt’s season-ending toe injury. With Cyprien out, Tarvarius Moore, Jimmie Ward and Marcell Harris are the only three safeties on the active roster.

One of the options to replace Cyprien on the roster was undrafted rookie Jared Mayden from Alabama. However, San Francisco on Tuesday put Mayden on the Practice Squad Injured List.

Hasty became the third 49ers running back on IR heading into the Bye week. He joins Raheem Mostert and Jeff Wilson Jr. who’ve both missed several weeks. Hasty on Sunday suffered a broken collarbone that will end his season. The undrafted rookie finished the year with 148 rushing yards and a touchdown on 39 carries.

With Hasty and Cyprien hitting IR, the 49ers have 16 players on that list, although a few are on track to come off after the Bye.

Related