49ers picked to win Super Bowl 56 by five NFL Network analysts

Five NFL Network analysts pick 49ers to win Super Bowl LVI originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The 49ers are finally healthy and preparing for what should be another exciting season in 2021.

So exciting, in fact, that they're garnering hype as one of the favorites to win Super Bowl 56.

Second, only to the Kansas City Chiefs, the 49ers were picked by five NFL Media analysts to win it all this year.

The most popular pick, the Chiefs, had 11 votes followed by the 49ers (five), Buffalo Bills (three), Los Angeles Rams (three), Tampa Bay Buccaneers (three), Green Bay Packers (two), Cleveland Browns (one) and Las Vegas Raiders (one).

Ironically enough, with 16 total votes between the Chiefs and 49ers combined, a head-to-head re-match of Super Bowl 54 was only predicted by one analyst.

Lance Zierlein writes: "49ers over Chiefs. Kyle Shanahan exacts revenge against the Chiefs in a Super Bowl and finally brings home the Lombardi with touchdowns from both Jimmy Garoppolo and Trey Lance."

Other analysts explained why they chose the 49ers.

"49ers over Bills," says Kevin Patra. "No rookie QB has ever made it to a Super Bowl. That all changes, and then some. With Trey Lance unleashed in Kyle Shanahan's offense, the Niners blast past the Bills in a shootout that leaves Buffalo once again a game shy in the Lombardi quest."

"49ers over Browns," says Adam Rank. "People seem to forget how good the 49ers were in 2019 when they were last fully operational. Now they are back to avenge their previous Lombardi loss. Tough for the Browns, whose first Super Bowl Sunday ends in defeat."

"49ers over Ravens," says Gregg Rosenthal. "Trey Lance becomes the first rookie quarterback to lead his team to a Super Bowl title after Fred Warner tips Lamar Jackson's potential game-winning throw at the buzzer."

"49ers over Bills," writes Marc Sessler. "Kyle Shanahan's season-long, on-field sea poem -- captained by electric rookie Trey Lance -- crescendos with a dominant offensive showing (250-plus ground yards) against a heartbroken Bills squad at uber-fancy SoFi."

Almost all of these predictions include one factor, and that's rookie QB, Trey Lance.

Expected to begin the season as Jimmy Garoppolo's backup, Lance's inevitable impact on the offense this season could absolutely play a role in the 49ers finally winning their sixth Super Bowl in franchise history.

