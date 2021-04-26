49ers to pick up Mike McGlinchey's fifth-year option, John Lynch says
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Lynch says 49ers will pick up McGlinchey's fifth-year option originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea
The 49ers will lock in right tackle Mike McGlinchey for a fifth NFL season -- even before he takes the field for Year 4.
General manager John Lynch on Monday announced the club will pick up the fifth-year option on McGlinchey, meaning his scheduled salary of $10.88 million for the 2022 season will be fully guaranteed.
McGlinchey, 29, the No. 9 overall pick in the 2018 draft, is coming off an up-and-down season. He rated as one of the top offensive tackles in the NFL as a run-blocker. And while his overall Pro Football Focus grade was good, he struggled in with a career-low grade in pass protection.
McGlinchey started all 16 games for the 49ers. In three NFL seasons, he has started all 47 regular-season and playoff games in which he has appeared. He missed four games in 2019 with a knee injury.
RELATED: Shanahan says it's 'irresponsible' to let public influence 49ers' pick
The move seems to ensure that the 49ers will keep together their offensive tackles for the foreseeable future. The 49ers are likely to attempt to work out a long-term deal with McGlinchey beyond the 2022 season.
The 49ers spent big in the offseason to retain left tackle Trent Williams, an eight-time Pro Bowl player. The 49ers signed Williams to a six-year, $138.06 million contract, making him the highest-paid offensive lineman in the league.