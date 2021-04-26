49ers to pick up Mike McGlinchey's fifth-year option, John Lynch says

Lynch says 49ers will pick up McGlinchey's fifth-year option originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The 49ers will lock in right tackle Mike McGlinchey for a fifth NFL season -- even before he takes the field for Year 4.

General manager John Lynch on Monday announced the club will pick up the fifth-year option on McGlinchey, meaning his scheduled salary of $10.88 million for the 2022 season will be fully guaranteed.

McGlinchey, 29, the No. 9 overall pick in the 2018 draft, is coming off an up-and-down season. He rated as one of the top offensive tackles in the NFL as a run-blocker. And while his overall Pro Football Focus grade was good, he struggled in with a career-low grade in pass protection.

McGlinchey started all 16 games for the 49ers. In three NFL seasons, he has started all 47 regular-season and playoff games in which he has appeared. He missed four games in 2019 with a knee injury.

The move seems to ensure that the 49ers will keep together their offensive tackles for the foreseeable future. The 49ers are likely to attempt to work out a long-term deal with McGlinchey beyond the 2022 season.

The 49ers spent big in the offseason to retain left tackle Trent Williams, an eight-time Pro Bowl player. The 49ers signed Williams to a six-year, $138.06 million contract, making him the highest-paid offensive lineman in the league.

