49ers will pick up Mike McGlinchey’s fifth-year option

Michael David Smith
The 49ers used the ninth overall pick in the 2018 NFL draft on Mike McGlinchey with the idea that he’d be a big part of their offensive line for years to come. That hasn’t changed.

Today 49ers General Manager John Lynch confirmed that the team will pick up McGlinchey’s fifth-year option. That gives him a guaranteed salary of $10.9 million for the 2022 season.

McGlinchey started all 16 games last year and has started every game but four so far in his three-year NFL career. It’s no surprise the 49ers decided to lock him up.

With guaranteed salaries for both the 2021 and 2022 seasons, McGlinchey is in a good position to negotiate a long-term contract. If he doesn’t get a long-term deal, he can hit free agency in 2023.

