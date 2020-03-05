49ers pick up K'Waun Williams' option, tender contracts to five others

The 49ers picked up the option on the final year of cornerback K'Waun Williams' contract, the team announed Thursday. They also tendered one-year contracts to five exclusive rights free agents.

Williams' status with the 49ers never was in doubt, as the club considers him one of the top nickelbacks in the NFL. Williams is scheduled to make $2.45 million in salary and bonuses on the final year of his contract.

The 49ers also extended one-year tenders to the follow exclusive rights free agents: quarterback Nick Mullens, running back Jeff Wilson Jr., tight end Ross Dwelley, offensive lineman Daniel Brunskill and cornerback Emmanuel Moseley. As two-year veterans, exclusive rights free agents are not allowed to negotiate with other teams, as long as they receive a qualifying offer.

As previously reported, the 49ers announced they picked up the option year on fullback Kyle Juszczyk's contract.

Williams, 28, appeared in 15 games with eight starts in 2019. He registered two interceptions, four forced fumbles and one sack. Despite his size, Williams (5-foot-9, 185 pounds) is known for his tackling ability.

