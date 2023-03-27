49ers to pick up Brandon Aiyuk's fifth-year option, brush off trade talk

49ers intend on picking up Aiyuk's fifth-year option originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

PHOENIX — With so many high-priced players already on the 49ers’ roster, teams around the NFL regularly inquire about someone else who soon will be due for a big contract.

But 49ers general manager John Lynch said Monday at the NFL Annual Meeting he likes wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk right where he is.

The 49ers intend to pick up Aiyuk's fifth-year option for the 2024 NFL season at a projected cost of more than $14 million, Lynch said. The 49ers could work toward a new long-term contract for Aiyuk this offseason.

Lynch revealed that multiple teams have approached the 49ers to gauge their willingness to enter into trade talks for Aiyuk.

“He’s a really good player,” Lynch said. “It’s interesting when you’re at these league functions — ownership meetings, combine — a lot of people ask about him. They really appreciate his game.”

Aiyuk, the No. 25 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, is coming off his best season. He led the 49ers with 78 receptions for 1,015 yards and eight touchdowns.

“He’s a guy we’re very fortunate to have, and I think he’s just coming into his own,” Lynch said. “I think he’s only going to get better. So we’re excited about seeing Brandon move forward with us.”

The 49ers already have one high-priced wide receiver. Last summer, the 49ers signed Deebo Samuel to a three-year contract worth more than $71 million with $41 million fully guaranteed.

