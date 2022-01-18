49ers' PFF scores in wild-card win show who stepped up for Nick Bosa

PFF scores show who stepped up for Bosa in 49ers' wild-card win originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The 49ers had a few new faces step up in their 23-17 NFC Wild Card Game win over the Cowboys on Sunday at AT&T Stadium.

With Nick Bosa and Fred Warner leaving the game early due to injuries, lesser known names popped on the defensive side of the stat sheet. Bosa exited the game prior to halftime to be evaluated for a concussion and did not return, while Warner injured his ankle a few minutes into the fourth quarter.

The 49ers' defense still managed to record an impressive 31 total quarterback pressures with Charles Omenihu leading the group with six total pressures, followed by Samson Ebukam with four. Arden Key, D.J. Jones and Arik Armstead recorded three pressures each.

On the offensive side of the ball, the 49ers saw the return of Trent Williams after he missed one game with an elbow injury. They allowed 11 pressures but Jimmy Garoppolo wasn't sacked.

Here are highlights from the 49ers' Wild Card PFF scores

Offense:

WR Brandon Aiyuk - 83.7

Catching five of six targets for 66 yards gave Aiyuk the top score on the offense. The only incompletion to the second-year pro was when Garoppolo overthrew him. Over the last four games, 49ers quarterbacks have a passer rating of 132.1 when targeting Aiyuk.

LT Trent Williams - 80.3

The veteran left tackle topped the offense with an 86.1 run blocking grade. Williams allowed one hurry in 27 pass blocking snaps.

WR Jauan Jennings - 78.4

Jennings caught three of his five targets for 29 yards. All three were on third down and each resulted in a first down.

WR Deebo Samuel - 77.0

Samuel recorded 10 carries for 72 yards and one touchdown run while forcing three missed tackles. The versatile wideout caught all three of his targets for 38 yards, two of them for first downs.

Of the 11 pressures allowed, Daniel Brunskill allowed one hit, one hurry, Laken Tomlinson allowed one hit, three hurries, and Tom Compton allowed two hurries. Williams, Samuel and Kyle Juszczyk allowed one hurry a piece.

Defense:

DL Kevin Givens - 76.8

In 23 snaps, Givens had two quarterback pressures including half sack. He also recorded two run stops.

DE Nick Bosa - 76.4

Bosa had two quarterback pressures and a sack in 14 pass rushes before leaving with the game with concussion. Bosa also recorded two tackles -- one solo -- and one run stop.

CB Ambry Thomas - 73.4

The rookie allowed two catches on four targets for 24 yards and recorded a pass break up. Thomas has been steadily improving with first two starts allowing a 152.1 passer rating which resulted in a 36.4 PFF coverage grade. In his last four starts, Thomas has allowed a 86.2 passer rating and a 76.5 PFF coverage grade

DL Charles Omenihu - 60.7

Omenihu received a 71.2 pass rush grade after recording a career-high six quarterback pressures on 25 pass rushes, including 1.5 sacks.

The 49ers pass rush had Prescott under pressure on 25 of his 52 dropbacks (48.1 percent) despite losing Bosa in the first half. When under duress, Prescott only completed six of his 17 attempts for 71 yard and one interception, giving him a 24.4 passer rating.

