49ers' PFF scores show heightened focus in Week 2 win over Seahawks

After a sloppy performance in Chicago, the 49ers bounced back in a 27-7 win over the Seattle Seahawks in Week 2 and their PFF scores reflect their heightened focus on the field.

The interior of the offensive line, which had been an unknown entering the 2022 NFL season, played a solid second game, only allowing two pressures -- both hurries -- through 29 pass plays. One hurry was allowed by Trent Williams and the other by Aaron Banks.

Jimmy Garoppolo, who took over for Trey Lance after he sustained a broken right ankle late in the first quarter, was sacked at the line of scrimmage by Seahawks outside linebacker Boye Mafe. Because the tackle occurred on a read option where Garoppolo kept the ball instead of handing off to Jeff Wilson Jr., it is not reflected PFF’s pass protection scores.

The 49ers' defense that had played solidly through only three quarters in the season opener, set out to play a full 60 minutes against the Seahawks and was successful. The group stopped the run, only allowing 36 total yards rushing, making Geno Smith and the Seattle offense one-dimensional.

An interception by Tashaun Gipson, with an assist by Talanoa Hufanga, and another by Charvarius “Mooney” Ward in the end zone helped the 49ers' offense stay on the field nearly 17 minutes longer than the Seahawks.

Nick Bosa was a significant contributor on the defense with seven total pressures including two quarterback sacks, three hits and two hurries. The performance earned him the highest overall score on the defense of 89.6.

Here are more PFF highlights from the 49ers win over the Seahawks:

WR Jauan Jennings - 61.2

The feisty wideout might not have the highest overall score but he did receive an 89.1 run blocking score, which was the highest on the team. Jennings was on the field for 23 run plays and got under the skin of the Seahawks defense, helping the offense gain 189 total yards on the ground.

LG Aaron Banks - 77.7

The second-year pro received the highest overall score on the offense, allowing only one hurry in pass protection. Banks’ overall score is an average of his 81.8 pass blocking and 72.2 run blocking scores.

WR Deebo Samuel - 73.3

Samuel received the second highest overall score on the offense. The “wide back” caught all but one of his six targets for 44 yards and carried the ball four times for 53 yards. Through two game Samuel is averaging 8.8 yards per carry, and 8.3 yards per carry after contact.

Samuel was lined up in the backfield for 11 plays, nine in the slot and 39 out wide.

QB Jimmy Garoppolo - 66.5

Garoppolo was blitzed on four of his 22 dropbacks yesterday, and completed all four attempts for 51 yards and threw a touchdown pass, giving him a 158.3 passer rating when blitzed.

DE Nick Bosa - 89.6

Bosa receiver the highest overall score on the defense, which was boosted by his 90.2 score for quarterback pressures. His seven total pressures were made in only 25 pass rush plays.

DE Charles Omenihu - 80.4

The defensive end recorded three quarterback pressures -- two hits and one hurry on 20 pass rush plays.

FS Talanoa Hufanga - 79.9

The second-year pro continually has a nose for the ball with two pass breakups including one that led to Gipson’s interception. Hufanga also recorded four run stops. Prior to Monday’s games, the USC product is the second-highest graded safety behind only Pittsburgh Steelers star Minkah Fitzpatrick.

Seattle was held to just 36 rushing yards on 14 carries. They had 39 yards rushing after contact, which means on average they were being hit 0.2 yards behind the line of scrimmage.

