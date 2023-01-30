49ers' PFF grades expose struggles in NFC Championship loss to Eagles

49ers' PFF grades show few bright spots in loss to Eagles originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

There were very few bright spots in the 49ers' 31-7 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles and several lowlights were revealed by the team’s PFF grades.

The injury to quarterback Brock Purdy obviously weighed heavy on the performance of the team but the club was challenged going against a very talented and speedy Eagles defensive front.

When Purdy was healthy enough to throw, he did it accurately, completing all four of his attempts for 23 yards. Josh Johnson, who was on the field for 23 plays before leaving the game with a concussion was only able to connect on seven of his 13 attempts for 74 yards.

The veteran play caller also was responsible for a costly fumble. Johnson’s mishandled snap from shotgun gave the Eagles a 14-point lead that was the beginning of the end for the 49ers' 2022 campaign.

Fred Warner and the defense did a commendable job holding the Eagles to only 269 yards of offense on 70 offensive plays, and a 3.8 yards-per-play average. They still weren’t able to stop the Eagles from scoring four rushing touchdowns.

Here is more insight from the 49ers' PFF grades from the NFC Championship game:

OFFENSE:

TE George Kittle - 82.1

Kittle caught all three of his targets for 32 yards and received a 72.6 pass-blocking grade - the second-highest on the team.

RB Christian McCaffrey - 81.9

The All-Pro carried the ball 15 carries for 84 yards, including 56 yards coming after contact. Six of McCaffrey’s 15 carries resulted in either a first down or touchdown and he caught all four of his targets for 22 yards.

The 49ers quarterbacks were under pressure on 14 of their 21 dropbacks or 66.7 percent.

The average depth of target on the 49ers passing targets was just 2.2 yards on the day (McCaffrey's attempt was considered a throwaway).

Offensive line:

The offensive line had a rough day as a result of the Eagles knowing that there was no possibility of the 49ers throwing the ball. Their defensive line amassed 16 total pressures while loading the box with six defenders.

LT Trent Williams - 53.2, two hurries

LG Aaron Banks - 27.2, 0.0 pass-blocking grade - one sack, two hits, three hurries

C Jake Brendel - 62.1, one hurry

RG Spencer Burford - 34.1, one hit - 26.0 pass-blocking grade

RG Daniel Brunskill - 66.1 - no pressures allowed

RT Mike McGlinchey - 50.6 - four hurries

DEFENSE:

CB Deommodore Lenoir - 74.7

The young defensive back finished his second season with a commendable performance not allowing a catch on two targets. Lenoir received a 78.3 coverage grade in three postseason games, with a passer rating allowed of just 21.8.

LB Fred Warner - 72.1

Along with recording four run stops, Warner was in coverage much of the game allowing three catches on four attempts, but for only 16 yards.

CB Charvarius Ward - 68.2

Ward received a 75.6 coverage grade allowing two catches on six targets for just 16 yards with two pass breakups.

DT Javon Kinlaw - 29.1

Kinlaw had a challenging day and his combined grade for the three postseason games was just 29.4, the lowest on the team.

DE Nick Bosa - 56.9

Bosa’s three pressures - three hurries, was the highest on the team. The All-Pro also registered two run stops and three total tackles - one missed.

The Eagles rushed the ball 44 times limiting the pass-rushing opportunities for the 49ers. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts attempted 25 passes connecting 15 times for only 121 yards. The mobile play caller was also only able to gain 39 yards on 11 rushing attempts.

Recorded pressures:

DE Nick Bosa - three hurries

DT Arik Armstead - one sack, one hit

DT Javon Kinlaw - one hurry

LB Dre Greenlaw - one hurry

DL Charles Omenihu - one hit

DL Samson Ebukam - one hurry

The 49ers' defense held the Eagles to just 1.9 yards per carry after contact. For comparison, 49ers rushers averaged 3.3 yards per carry after contact.

