Deepest position in the NFL Draft? 49ers VP of Player Personnel weighs in

The 2018 draft is especially deep at a handful of positions, but how well do they overlap with the 49ers' needs?

The 49ers concluded the first wave of the free-agent signing period with the signings of players to fill the team's biggest offseason needs.

--Cornerback. Aqib Talib would have been the answer in a trade with the Denver Broncos, but he wanted to play elsewhere. Instead, the 49ers signed veteran Richard Sherman, whom the Seattle Seahawks cut a day earlier.

--Interior offensive line. Center Weston Richburg was the player the team had rated as their top target in free agency, and they signed him to a lucrative five-year deal.

--Running back. The team decided Jerick McKinnon was a better fit than Carlos Hyde. They wrapped him up with a four-year contract.

--Edge rusher. Lacking many options in free agency, the 49ers signed Jeremiah Attaochu to a one-year contract in hopes he will earn a spot on the team and make a contribution at the "Leo" position.

The 49ers can still use more help at a number of different positions, including cornerback, wide receiver, offensive line, linebacker and edge rusher. While the 49ers might add some role players in the second wave of free agency, most of the major acquisitions at this point are likely to come in the draft.

On the 49ers Insider Podcast, 49ers vice president of player personnel Adam Peters addressed what positions he believes are strong in this year's draft.

"I think running backs, absolutely. It's a deep position," Peters said. "Quarterbacks at the top is deeper than it was last year. Secondary, corners, it's not deeper than it was last year, but it's a strong class of corners. Those are the main ones. The offensive line class is a little better than last year, too."

The 49ers got major contributions from their rookie class last season. Tight end George Kittle, receiver Trent Taylor, quarterback C.J. Beathard, running back Matt Breida, defensive lineman Solomom Thomas, cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon, linebacker Reuben Foster and safety Adrian Colbert each played more than 300 snaps.

The 49ers feel good about Witherspoon, a third-round draft pick, as a starter with Sherman on the other side. Peters said a lot of the team's rookies played larger roles than expected in 2017, but Witherspoon might have been at the top of the list.

"I don't think he was active for the first four games," Peters said of Witherspoon. "And he ended up playing at a high level at the end. Really driven, conscientious player who wants to be great.

"We were lucky we got a chance to play a lot of rookies because that'll help us moving forward."