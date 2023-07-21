49ers' Pepper posts hilarious reaction to poor ‘Madden' rating originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

The long snapper might be the most underappreciated position in the NFL.

A good game for a long snapper is one they don’t get noticed for a bad snap or missed kick. While the position prefers to remain under-the-radar, long snappers everywhere apparently have a long way to go to gain respect in the “Madden NFL” video game franchise.

49ers long snapper Taybor Pepper, for example, was given an overall rating of 27 -- by far the lowest on the team, and a far cry from star pass rusher Nick Bosa, for example, who landed a 98 overall rating.

Pepper had some fun on Twitter interacting with 49ers fans about the news.

Yoooo



Why @EAMaddenNFL do my boy @TayborSnapping



aka "the best long snapper in the NFL"



So dirty? pic.twitter.com/9SRIPsP1DT — Patrick (@HardlyClerkin) July 20, 2023

If I had to guess it’s Luke Rhodes and Christian Kuntz because they came into the league as LB’s and madden legit has minimum stats for each position group.



Every time I talk about the position minimums it just gets more insulting. It’s not like you can even control a snapper — Taybor Pepper (@TayborSnapping) July 20, 2023

Sure, you might not be building your Madden franchise around a long snapper. But it's time to give the position more love in the player ratings.