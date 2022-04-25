49ers pay homage with subtle, classic changes to 2022-23 uniforms

49ers pay homage with subtle changes to 2022-23 unis originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The 49ers are taking things back with their uniforms this year.

Although subtle, San Francisco wanted to pay homage to the past with the small but meaningful changes.

On Monday, the team unveiled they are adding the classic Saloon font to their home and away unis, and the iconic three-stripe sleeve will return.

The fan-favorite Saloon font will also be restored on helmets and all other brandings throughout the 2022-23 season.

The #49ers unveil uniform updates of saloon font in the front and three stripes on the sleeves. pic.twitter.com/6hEz8A5bO6 — Matt Maiocco (@MaioccoNBCS) April 25, 2022

The 49ers are adding the saloon font logo to their unis this season and the three-stripe sleeve will return ðŸ”¥ pic.twitter.com/WBhDsCOb0V — Angelina Martin (@angewrites) April 25, 2022

The 49ers’ slightly altered unis with the three stripes are a change from the two stripes we’ve seen for the past five years. The three white stripes on the sleeves date back to the beginning of the franchise.

We’ll know when we can see the 49ers in action in their new unis when the 2022-23 NFL schedule is released on May 12.

