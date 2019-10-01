49ers-Patriots ranked as third likeliest Super Bowl matchup, per ESPN

Sure, Week 4 just wrapped up and there's a long way to go until the playoff talk gets real.

But, the 49ers are 3-0 and one of three undefeated teams remaining in the NFL. So, let's have some fun.

ESPN's Football Power Index crunched the numbers after four weeks and came out with the five most likely Super Bowl matchups with the season a quarter gone.

According to FPI, the New England Patriots and Dallas Cowboys are the most likely matchup followed by the Kansas City Chiefs and Cowboys. Both of those would be blockbuster matchups, for sure.

But the third most likely battle would have way too much hype for the sports world to contain, as FPI puts a 49ers-Patriots matchup at 7 percent, the same amount as Chiefs-Cowboys. A potential Chiefs-49ers matchup also checked in at 7 percent and was placed at No. 5.

Jimmy G vs. Tom Brady? The apprentice against the master? You can just go ahead and sign the whole world up for that battle in Super Bowl LIV in Miami.

After the Patriots traded Garoppolo to the 49ers in October of 2017, rumors started to swirl about the power dynamics at play in Foxboro, suggesting head coach Bill Belichick wanted to replace Brady with Garoppolo but the star quarterback went to owner Robert Kraft and pushed for the trade. Now, there's no way to know how much, if any, of that is true, but you can bet it would be drudged back up should the two meet with everything on the line.

Not to mention Brady, a Bay Area native, grew up idolizing 49ers quarterback Joe Montana, so there will be plenty of narratives surrounding this potential Super Bowl bout.

Now back to reality. Yes, the 49ers are 3-0, but they've collected wins over the Bucs, Bengals and Steelers who have a combined record of 3-9 so far.

Kyle Shanahan's club will face a stiff test in Week 5 when they welcome the Cleveland Browns to Levi's Stadium for "Monday Night Football."

The Niners are off to a hot start, but they have many more hurdles to cross before they can think about a potential South Florida showdown with Brady and the Pats.

