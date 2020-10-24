49ers-Patriots odds, predictions: Betting lines, picks for NFL Week 7

49ers-Pats predictions: SF underdogs for second straight week originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Both the 49ers and New England Patriots would find themselves in unfamiliar territory if they lost Sunday at Gillette Stadium.

With a loss in Foxboro, Massachusetts, the 49ers will have lost more games during the 2020 regular season (four) than they did going 13-3 in 2019. A Patriots defeat, meanwhile, would mean New England has lost three straight games for the first time since 2002. The Patriots also would fall to 2-4 for the first time since 2000, which happens to be their last losing season.

Keeping that context in mind, the Patriots are betting favorites over the 49ers on Sunday, according to PointsBet. Week 7 will mark the second consecutive week in which the 49ers were underdogs, further underlining just how difficult their schedule is for the foreseeable future.

Line: NE -3

Odds provided by our partner, PointsBet

It's difficult to chalk up the Patriots' current losing streak to anything other than the strange circumstances of this season, as New England barely practiced over the last couple weeks due to a spate of positive COVID-19 tests. Quarterback Cam Newton was one of those to test positive, and although he's still finding his way back after missing most of last season, the 2015 NFL MVP has never lost in the regular season to the 49ers.

Patriots coach Bill Belichick has a strong track record of success against his former QBs, and Jimmy Garoppolo probably won't be able to play to his strengths in his first career game lined up across from his old coach. With their two starting safeties out, the 49ers will have a lot working against them Sunday.

Predictions

PointsBet is our Official Sports Betting Partner and we may receive compensation if you place a bet on PointsBet for the first time after clicking our links.

Download and subscribe to the 49ers Talk Podcast