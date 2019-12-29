49ers' pass-rushing stats have declined, but it's not all bad news

The 49ers' pass rush was dominant through most of the season.

Statistically, things have looked a lot different over the past month. But that does not mean the 49ers' front four has not been effective, 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh said.

Through 11 games, the 49ers averaged four sacks and one interception per game. In their past four games, they have a total of three sacks and one interception.

While it is obvious the 49ers' pass defense is not as unstoppable as it was earlier in the season, it also is clear that teams are going to great lengths to account for holding up against their front four. The 49ers enter Week 17 against the Seattle Seahawks with the league's top pass defense, allowing just 165.6 yards per game.

"I always look at how teams call games against us," Saleh said. "If a coordinator is deliberately changing the way he's called games versus other opponents versus us, then I feel like, heck, yeah, it's affecting them because they've had to actually change their game plan and change the way they approach us."

The 49ers' ability to put pressure on Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson on Sunday night figures to be a huge key in the battle for the NFC West. The winner claims the division title. The loser of the game will be relegated to a road playoff game next weekend as an NFC wild-card team.

The blueprint appears set for the Seahawks to follow. New Orleans Saints start Drew Brees, Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan and Jared Goff of the Los Angeles Rams each have gotten the ball out quickly to avoid the 49ers' pass rush. But that comes at a potential cost, too.

Last week, the Rams scripted a bunch of rollouts, bootlegs and screen passes to make things as difficult as possible for the 49ers' front four to make an impact. Saleh believes that was a positive development because the big-play Rams were content to settle for underneath completions.

The Rams last week called 21 bootlegs, plays on which Goff faked a handoff to a running back and then rolled out in the opposite direction. Saleh said the 49ers only faced 25 plays similar to those through the first 13 games.

"To get it 21 times in a game tells me our rush is still very effective," Saleh said. "Teams are still worried about it. And for us, we've just got to continue to be cognizant of it and be able to go with the flow of the game and the way the coordinator's calling plays and make adjustments as quickly as we can."

The 49ers made the adjustments against the Rams' unique offensive approach. Goff threw for 191 yards and averaged 7.6 yards per attempt in the first half. In the second half, Goff had just 132 yards passing and averaged 6.2 yards an attempt.

"If it forces them to do something different, then that's probably helping us as a team," 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa said. "So either way, we're impacting the game. The Rams ran 21 bootlegs and 12 screens, so obviously that's not their normal approach and obviously, we won the game, so ..."

Although the 49ers did not register a sack, DeForest Buckner was credited with seven pressures, according to Pro Football Focus. Arik Armstead had six pressures, while Nick Bosa forced five incompletions with pressure of Goff.

"We have to see what their plan is and make adjustments," Bosa said. "That's what we did in the second half."

The 49ers' pass rush simply is not as good as it has been due to Dee Ford's prolonged absence due to a hamstring injury. Also, reserve edge rusher Ronald Blair is out for the season, along with D.J. Jones and Damontre Moore. As a result, Armstead, Buckner and Bosa played a lot of snaps before each was given extended periods of rest against the Rams. Bosa said he feels ready to face the Seahawks.

One of the Seahawks' major weaknesses this season has been their pass protection. Wilson has been sacked 47 times, tied for most in the NFL with Arizona Cardinals rookie Kyler Murray.

The opponents' strategy in recent weeks means more quick-hitting pass plays for smaller chunks of yards. The 49ers' defense ranks behind only the Buffalo Bills with just 33 pass plays allowed of 20 yards or more this season.

As long as the 49ers do not allow Wilson time to hit big plays down the field, the 49ers' pass rush will be doing its job.

