49ers pass on free-agent QBs, promote Nick Mullens from practice squad

The 49ers on Tuesday worked out seven free-agent quarterbacks and ended up taking a pass on each of them.

The 49ers promoted quarterback Nick Mullens from the practice squad to the team's 53-man roster to serve as C.J. Beathard's backup. The club placed quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo on injured reserve to open a spot on the 53-man roster for Mullens.

Garoppolo sustained a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee Sunday in Kansas City. He will undergo surgery in the next week or two, 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said Monday.

The 49ers originally signed Mullens as an undrafted rookie in 2017 from Southern Miss. In 44 college games, including 41 starts, he completed 928 of 1,546 attempts for 11,994 yards and 87 touchdowns with 46 interceptions.

During the preseason, Mullens completed 31 of 43 passes for 396 yards and one touchdown with three interceptions.

On Tuesday, the 49ers worked out quarterbacks Landry Jones, E.J. Manuel, Kellen Clemens, Tom Savage, Matt Simms , T.J. Yates and Kyle Allen.

The 49ers also added three players to the practice squad to fill vacancies created with the signings of defensive lineman Ryan Delaire, offensive lineman Christian DiLauro and defensive back Dexter McCoil.