49ers' pass-catching unit ranked No. 2 in NFL by Sharp Football Analysis

49ers' WRs, TEs ranked No. 2 in NFL by Sharp Football Analysis originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The 49ers' offense is well-equipped for second-year quarterback Trey Lance heading into the 2022 NFL season.

Both on the ground and through the air, San Francisco has a plethora of weapons that should provide plenty of support for the 22-year-old signal-caller.

In a recent ranking of position groups around the NFL, Sharp Football Analysis had the 49ers' wide receivers/tight ends ranked as the second-best unit in the league based on average ranks on a 100-point scale.

The top spot belonged to the Cincinnati Bengals, who received a score of 97. Second was the 49ers with a score of 92, the Los Angeles Rams and Miami Dolphins with scores of 83 and the Philadelphia Eagles with a score of 81.

Score based off average ranks of positional unit (on a 100-point scale) for all 32 teams, from Sharp Football staff voters. If all voters had a team at #1, that score would be 100.

2. San Francisco 49ers

"We’re assuming Deebo Samuel suits up for the 49ers this season," Sharp Football Analyst Ryan McCrystal writes. "As a result, their pass catchers landed in the top five on every ballot. If we could guarantee a fully healthy season from George Kittle, the unit may have ranked number one."

Through the air, the 49ers deploy two All-Pros in wide receiver Deebo Samuel and tight end George Kittle, who are among the best at their respective positions. In addition to receivers Brandon Aiyuk, Jauan Jennings, Danny Gray, Ray-Ray McCloud and backup tight ends Tyler Kroft and Charlie Woerner and Ross Dwelley, San Francisco's pass-catching unit certainly is top-heavy but has the potential to be among the game's best if Aiyuk takes a big step forward in his third season.

The 49ers' offense has a ton of potential and will depend on Lance's development in his first full season as the starter. If he lives up to expectations, his success should have a ripple effect on the rest of the offense, including a pass-catching unit that already is impressive on paper.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast