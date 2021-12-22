49ers participation report remains unchanged as Week 16 vs. Titans looms

The 49ers’ accelerated Week 16 hasn’t helped their injury situation. Tuesday, which is typically an off day before the start of practices, became their first day of on-field preparation for the Titans. After no Monday practice, the club held a walk-thru under the lights at Levi’s Stadium.

Monday’s participation report was a projection of what it would’ve been had they practiced. That practice report from Monday remained unchanged for the team’s Tuesday walk-thru.

Did not participate

LB Dre Greenlaw (groin)

S Talanoa Hufanga (knee)

DL Maurice Hurst (calf)

RB Elijah Mitchell (knee)

Head coach Kyle Shanahan before Tuesday’s practice said the team was evaluating Hufanga to see if he could participate. It turns out he was a no-go after suffering a knee injury in Week 15. Greenlaw and Hurst show no signs of returning anytime soon. Meanwhile, Shanahan said the team saw some encouraging signs from Mitchell as he recovers from a knee injury he sustained against the Seahawks. There’s a chance he suits up Thursday despite not getting any practice in over the last two weeks.

Limited participation

LB Azeez Al-Shaair (elbow)

S Jaquiski Tartt (ankle)

Al-Shaair’s continued participation is a good sign. The 49ers’ defense is better when he’s lining up next to Fred Warner, although they succeeded without him last week. Tartt hurt his ankle during last week’s game and finished the contest. Signs point to him going Thursday, but it’s not official.

Titans report

Did not participate

WR Julio Jones (hamstring)

T Taylor Lewan (back)

LB David Long (hamstring)

DT Larrell Murchison (knee)

Jones and Lewan are both starters for Tennessee. Lewan isn’t having a great year, but the Titans’ offensive front isn’t great even when he is on the field. Jones is a fine compliment to AJ Brown, but Brown is still on injured reserve after having his practice window opened this week. If neither Jones nor Brown can play the Titans’ WR depth chart might look be a similar counterpart to the 49ers’ CB group in terms of quality and depth.

