The 49ers have had so many receivers go through the revolving door this summer that even the replacements are being replaced.

Via Matt Maiocco of NBCSportsBayArea.com, the 49ers released veteran wideout Jaron Brown, and waived-injured defensive lineman Jonathan Kongbo.

He was brought in eight days ago as a result of their plague-of-locusts luck at the receiver position, which includes injuries to Deebo Samuel, first-rounder Brandon Aiyuk, Jalen Hurd, and Richie James, along with Travis Benjamin opting out because of COVID-19 concerns.

They needed the roster spots to make way for new wideouts River Cracraft and Kevin White, who were signed after a workout yesterday.

The 30-year-old Brown caught 16 passes for 220 yards and two touchdowns for the Seahawks last year, before they let him walk into free agency.

49ers part ways with Jaron Brown originally appeared on Pro Football Talk