49ers-Panthers odds, predictions: Betting lines, picks for NFL Week 8 game

Coming off two straight road games, the 49ers will face the Panthers on Sunday at Levi's Stadium, and most experts see the only undefeated team in the NFC winning handily.

San Francisco looks to move to 7-0 for the first time since the 1990 season, and Jimmy Garoppolo will have a new weapon at his disposal.

Emmanuel Sanders gives the 49ers a target they haven't had for a while. His addition likely contributes to Vegas making San Francisco a big favorite this week.

Line

Caesars: SF -4.5 (-110)

Consensus: SF -4.5 (-110)

Westgate: SF -4.5 (-110)

Wynn: SF -4.5 (-110)







Here's how NFL writers around the country see the 49ers-Panthers matchup shaking out:

Nick Wagoner, ESPN.com: 49ers 27, Panthers 17

David Newton, ESPN.com: 49ers 23, Panthers 20

Gregg Rosenthal, NFL.com: 49ers 24, Panthers 17

Vinnie Iyer, Sporting News: 49ers 19, Panthers 14

Mike Florio, Pro Football Talk: 49ers 24, Panthers 17

Michael David Smith, Pro Football Talk: 49ers 14, Panthers 6











