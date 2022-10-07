49ers-Panthers injury reports: Javon Kinlaw, Arik Armstead miss practice again

Kinlaw, Armstead miss practice again as Ward, Verrett return originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

SANTA CLARA -- The 49ers still are dealing with several injuries as they prepare for their contest with the Carolina Panthers on Sunday at Bank of America Stadium.

The shortened week won’t help the 49ers as they try to get back a few players prior to their extended east coast road trip. Javon Kinlaw, who coach Kyle Shanahan said was not close to being ready for the club’s past Monday night matchup with the Los Angeles Rams, missed practice for a second consecutive day on Thursday.

Kinlaw shared that he is staying positive through not being able to play or practice -- a result of needing to keep the fluid in his knee to a minimum. The defensive tackle and the team medical staff have a routine formulated to minimize the issue, and the flare up was not because of any particular incident on the field.

“I felt cool, but probably not good enough to play,” Kinlaw said about missing the team’s Monday night win. “I’m not concerned at all. I’m not in any pain, but it’s just something I’m dealing with. My knee is making a lot of fluid and I know how to get it off.”

Arik Armstead, who is dealing with lingering plantar fasciitis as well as an ankle injury on the same foot, was also absent from Thursday’s practice after sitting out Wednesday as well. It would not be a surprise if both defensive tackles were unavailable for the first of back-to-back road games for the 49ers.

The 49ers' secondary, however, now has added depth with both safety Jimmie Ward and cornerback Jason Verrett returning to practice this week. Defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans was enthusiastic about the practice window opening for both veteran players but would not make any statements about when they would appear in a live game.

“For anyone, it’s been a long time since those guys have played football,” Ryans said on Thursday. “It’s a matter of getting them integrated back into things. It’s one thing to be in the meeting rooms, but to get back out there on the grass and do things, we will just see where those guys are as we continue to go along. First and foremost, just excited to have them out there.

Story continues

Trey Lance was seen in the locker room on Thursday, still wearing a walking boot on his injured ankle and using a knee-scooter to move around. The quarterback shared that he was not cleared to travel with the team to the East Coast, as the long flights could be detrimental in regards to his recovery.

49ers practice report

Did not practice

DL Arik Armstead (foot, ankle)

RB Tyrion Davis-Price (ankle)

DT Javon Kinlaw (knee)

TE Tyler Kroft (knee)

OL Colton McKivitz (knee)

DB Tarvarius Moore (hamstring)

T Trent Williams (ankle)

Limited

TE Ross Dwelley (rib)

WR Jauan Jennings (ankle)

Full participation

DL Nick Bosa (not injury related - resting player)

WR Danny Gray (hip)

Panthers practice report

Did not practice

LB Frankie Luvu (shoulder)

WR Laviska Shenault (hamstring)

TE Stephen Sullivan (back)

CB Stantley Thomas-Oliver (thigh)

S Xavier Woods (hamstring)

Full participation

DE Marquis Haynes (knee), LB Shaq Thompson (knee)

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast