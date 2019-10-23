49ers-Panthers injury report: Joe Staley could return ahead of schedule

SANTA CLARA - The 49ers hope to get an important piece of their offense back for Sunday's matchup against the Panthers.

Veteran left tackle Joe Staley, who broke his left fibula in Week 2 against the Bengals, participated in individual drills during practice on Wednesday and depending on how the rest of the week goes, he could return earlier than expected.

Staley was seen pushing the sled prior to practice. If everything goes according to plan, the 13-year veteran could be available to return to his spot of protecting Jimmy Garoppolo against the prominent Panthers defense.

#49ers LT Joe Staley working on the sled during individual drills. He has an outside chance of playing on Sunday in #CARvsSF pic.twitter.com/RRJenMYB3l — Jennifer Lee Chan (@jenniferleechan) October 23, 2019

"I think these next two days are big and we'll see how he feels on Wednesday," Shanahan said on Monday. "I do think there's an outside chance, but hopefully we can get him out on the practice field a little bit this week to where if he feels good and everything then he can go.



"But if not, at least he gets a little bit of work in because it's going to be hard to get a real practice in the following week because of the Thursday night game versus Arizona."



The original hope was to have Ahkello Witherspoon back on the field by Sunday. Now Shanahan isn't as hopeful after the cornerback hit a bump on his road to recovery from a foot sprain.









"I was hoping for it," Shanahan said on Monday. "Had a little bit of a setback last week, not big, but I think it'll be pushing it this week. There's still an outside chance, but not as much as I felt last week."

49ers

Did not participate

FB Kyle Juszczyk (knee)

T Mike McGlinchey (knee)

CB Ahkello Witherspoon (foot)







Limited participation

DE Dee Ford (quadricep)

DT D.J. Jones (hamstring)

TE George Kittle (groin)

RB Raheem Mostert (knee)

WR Deebo Samuel (groin)

T Joe Staley (fibula)













Panthers

Did not participate

LB Brian Burns (wrist)

G Dennis Daley (groin)

T Greg Little (concussion)

LB Christian Miller (ankle)

QB Cam Newton (foot)











Limited participation

DT Gerald McCoy (knee)

LB Shaq Thompson (ankle)





Full Participation

LB Mario Addison (knee)

CB Donte Jackson (groin)

C Tyler Larsen (back)

E Greg Olsen (finger)

S Eric Reid (ankle)

G Trai Turner (ankle)













