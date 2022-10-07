49ers-Panthers injury report: Arik Armstead, Javon Kinlaw out

Armstead out for 49ers-Panthers, IR possible; Kinlaw also out originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

SANTA CLARA -- Starting defensive tackles Arik Armstead and Javon Kinlaw are both listed as out for the 49ers’ Week 5 game Sunday against the Carolina Panthers.

The 49ers made those injury designations on Friday afternoon, shortly before the club departed en route to Charlotte, North Carolina.

Kinlaw sat out of the 49ers’ game Monday night with a knee condition against the Los Angeles Rams after going through a pre-game workout.

Armstead was active and started the game. He played 30 snaps before leaving the game with foot and ankle issues.

Coach Kyle Shanahan said Friday that Armstead is a candidate to go on injured reserve.

Defensive coordinator Demeco Ryans watched Kinlaw work out before the game and delivered the news that he would not suit up as one of the team’s 48 active players to face the Rams.

"It's always about the player first to me,” Ryans said. “And it's not about pushing guys out when they're not ready to go, because I care too much about the men and not just the player.

“So that's what it's all about with me. So whenever a player is ready and his body is ready and he's able to be out there and play for us, that's the right time for him to be out there.”

The 49ers will be down to their third left tackle, as Jaylon Moore is expected to start due to injuries to the first two players on the depth chart, Trent Williams and Colton McKivitz.

Moore initially replaced Williams in the 49ers’ Week 3 game against the Denver Broncos. But when he struggled, the 49ers called on McKivitz to replace him.

“That Denver game, unfortunately for us, he didn't play real well and got our quarterback hit a couple times and whatever happened, happened,” 49ers offensive line coach Chris Foerster said of Moore.

“But I think that was good, it shook him up a little bit too. He refocused last week and it's one game. He has to start stringing some together for us. Now we need him.”

On the other side, the Panthers this week placed starting safety Jeremy Chinn on injured reserve with a hamstring injury. His potential replacement, Xavier Woods, is questionable with a hamstring injury of his own.

Here are a look at the injuries reports for both teams:

49ers injury report

Out: DL Arik Armstead (foot, ankle), DT Javon Kinlaw (knee), RB Tyrion Davis-Price (ankle), TE Tyler Kroft (knee), OL Colton McKivitz (knee), DB Tarvarius Moore (hamstring), T Trent Williams (ankle)

Panthers injury report

Out: WR Laviska Shenault (hamstring), CB Stantley Thomas-Oliver (thigh), TE Stephen Sullivan (back)

Questionable: DE Marquis Haynes (knee), LB Frankie Luvu (shoulder), S Xavier Woods (hamstring)

