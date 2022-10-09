49ers-Panthers inactives: Javon Kinlaw, Arik Armstead out for Week 5

Kinlaw, Armstead among seven 49ers inactives vs. Panthers originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

With the 49ers’ Friday injury report officially ruling out seven players for their Week 5 clash with the Carolina Panthers, Sunday’s list of inactive players didn’t provide many changes.

Defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw will miss his second straight game as he deals with a knee injury, and fellow defensive lineman Arik Armstead, who suited up against the Los Angeles Rams last week, is also inactive for the Panthers game after being ruled out on Friday with foot and ankle injuries.

Along with Kinlaw and Armstead, players also ruled out earlier in the week that will be inactive Sunday include running back Tyrion Davis-Price, tight end Tyler Kroft, safety Tarvarius Moore and left tackle Trent Williams. Running back Marlon Mack is inactive as a healthy scratch.

Offensive lineman Colton McKivitz was moved to injured reserve on Saturday to clear a roster spot for safety Jimmie Ward, who could make his 2022 NFL season debut against the Panthers after opening the season on IR.

Here are the inactive players for the Panthers:

Kickoff for the 49ers-Panthers clash is scheduled for 1:05 p.m. PT at Bank of America Stadium.