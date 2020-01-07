The 49ers are preparing for Saturday's NFC divisional round against the Minnesota Vikings, the first-ever playoff game at Levi's Stadium.

In addition to the optimism of Dee Ford and Kwon Alexander returning, the team is getting some confidence in the creative side as well. As has become playoff tradition, the end zones will be painted red.

Take a look at how awesome it has turned out:

Saloon font and red end zone paint, a playoff tradition of the dynastic 49ers, is back. pic.twitter.com/p0b7DQzxm2 — David Lombardi (@LombardiHimself) January 7, 2020

During the regular season, the team keeps the grass a green color, but for the playoffs, it's all red. They did the same during the 49ers' playoff runs in years before.

If that doesn't get you excited enough, 49ers legendary wide receiver Jerry Rice can lend a hand in getting you ready in the latest hype video he narrated for the 49ers.

They're ready.

49ers paint end zones red at Levi's Stadium before hosting playoffs originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area