49ers-Packers projects to be most watched Saturday telecast since 1994 Winter Olympics

No one got kneecapped in the run-up to Saturday night's game between the Packers and 49ers, but there were still a lot of people watching to see what happened at Levi's Stadium.

According to Fox, via Josh Dubow of the Associated Press, the 49ers' 24-21 win is projected to be the most watched Saturday telecast on any network since the 1994 Winter Olympics. Those Olympics played out after an attack on figure skater Nancy Kerrigan planned by the ex-husband of Tonya Harding, who was one of Kerrigan's on-ice rivals.

The telecast averaged 37.5 million viewers and peaked at 40.9 million.

The total audience was up 31 percent from last season's Saturday night divisional round game between the Giants and the Eagles. That game was an Eagles rout while this year's contest saw the 49ers come back for a late win. There are no more Saturday games in this postseason, so a chance to better these numbers will have to wait.