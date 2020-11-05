49ers-Packers odds, predictions: Betting lines, picks for NFL Week 9

49ers-Packers predictions: Green Bay big favorites over SF originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

This is not the NFC Championship Game rematch that anyone expected.

When the 49ers face the Green Bay Packers at Levi's Stadium on "Thursday Night Football," both teams will be without some big-name players due to injuries and COVID-19. The 49ers will be without nearly all their top players on offense, and the Packers could be without their top three running backs.

To no real surprise, the last-place 49ers are underdogs against the first-place Packers.

Line: Packers -7

Can backup quarterback lead the 49ers to an upset win over Aaron Rodgers and the Packers? We'll soon find out.

Here's how the experts see Thursday night's game playing out.

Predictions

Josh Schrock, NBC Sports Bay Area: Packers 30, 49ers 27

Gregg Rosenthal, NFL.com: Packers 30, 49ers 17

Pete Prisco, CBS Sports: Packers 28, 49ers 21

Matt Barrows, The Athletic: Packers 24, 49ers 17

