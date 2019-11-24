49ers-Packers odds, predictions: Betting lines, picks for NFL Week 12 game
George Kittle called it a "battle for the NFC," and he might not be far off.
The 49ers (9-1) host the Packers (8-2) at Levi's Stadium on Sunday night in a matchup of two of the top contenders in the conference. San Francisco rebounded from a Week 10 overtime loss to beat Arizona in Week 11, while Green Bay is coming off a bye.
All eyes will be on Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who grew up rooting for the 49ers. San Francisco rookie edge rusher Nick Bosa, however, has been hitting up his brother for some advice on how to beat the future Hall of Famer.
Here's how Las Vegas and experts around the country see the game playing out:
Line
Caesars: 49ers -3 (-120)
Consensus: 49ers -3 (-118)
Westgate: 49ers -3.5 (+100)
Wynn: 49ers -3.5 (+100)
Predictions
Rob Demovsky, ESPN: 49ers 31, Packers 28
Nick Wagoner, ESPN: 49ers 34, Packers 27
Mike Florio, ProFootballTalk: Packers 27, 49ers 23
Michael David Smith, ProFootballTalk: 49ers 28, Packers 10
Vincent Frank, Forbes: 49ers 27, Packers 24
