49ers-Packers odds, predictions: Betting lines, picks in NFL playoff game

With the 49ers' Week 12 thrashing of the Packers in mind, Vegas oddsmakers have made San Francisco heavy favorites over Green Bay in the NFC Championship Game on Sunday.

Back on Nov. 24, the 49ers took it to Aaron Rodgers and Co., beating the Packers 37-8.

But Sunday's game at Levi's Stadium isn't setting up to be as easy for the 49ers. The Packers are rolling, having won six straight games dating back to the regular season.

Rodgers is one of the best quarterbacks in NFL history and he will want to avenge that 29-point drubbing from earlier in the season.

But the 49ers' defense is fully healthy with Dee Ford, Kwon Alexander and Jaquiski Tartt all ready to go for the NFC title game.

The winner gets a trip to Miami for Super Bowl LIV, where the winner of the Titans-Chiefs AFC Championship Game will await them.

It's going to be a classic under the bright lights in Santa Clara.

LINE

Caesars: 49ers -7.5 (-110)

Consensus: 49ers -7.5 (-110)

Westgate: 49ers -7.5 (-110)

Wynn: 49ers -7 (-120)







PREDICTIONS

Nick Wagoner, ESPN.com: 49ers 30, Packers 20

Rob Demovsky, ESPN.com: Packers 28, 49ers 27

Mike Florio, Pro Football Talk: Packers 24, 49ers 21

Michael David Smith, Pro Football Talk: 49ers 28, Packers 13

Gregg Rosenthal, NFL.com: 49ers 30, Packers 26

Pete Prisco, CBS Sports: Packers 27, 49ers 26











