49ers-Packers NFC Championship Game to set Levi's Stadium attendance record

It'll be WrestleMania-like elements when the 49ers host the Green Bay Packers for the NFC Divisional Championship on Sunday.

No, there won't be a tables and chairs match, or a tag-team event. There will, however, be George Kittle putting on a show in front of thousands of crazy fans that will mirror the atmosphere of the WWE event.

The 49ers sent out a press release Tuesday with the announcement of the largest ever sellout crowd at Levi's Stadium.

"The team is on pace to set a new attendance record for a 49ers home game after welcoming a new record 71,649 to the NFC Divisional Playoff against the Minnesota Vikings on Jan. 11," the release stated.

The stadium in Santa Clara could hold up to 75,000 fans and it appears they'll come close to, if not, exceed that number.

Levi's Stadium top crowds:

76,976-WrestleMania 31 (2015)

75,496-Grateful Dead (2015)

74,947-Grateful Dead (2015)

74,814-National Championship Game, Clemson-Alabama (2019)

71,649-#49ers-Vikings playoff game (Saturday)

71,500-49ers-Packers (2019)

71,088-Super Bowl 50 (2016)













— Matt Maiocco (@MaioccoNBCS) January 14, 2020

Extra seating appeared to be added before WrestleMania 31 to hold more fans -- that could be the case again come Sunday.

It'll be the first-ever NFC Championship Game at Levi's Stadium for the 49ers, who are set to face Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers on Sunday at 3:40 p.m.

The 49ers do have one thing on their side: Health. It appears the team will head into the game without any new injuries.

