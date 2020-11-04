49ers, Packers injury reports: Moves expected to fill active roster originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The 49ers on Wednesday ruled out five players from participating in their Week 9 game Thursday night against the Green Bay Packers.

The club is expected to make several roster moves by the deadline at 1 p.m. Thursday to enable the team to fill some positions of need for the game.

Wide receiver Deebo Samuel is out for the game with a hamstring injury. And the 49ers on Wednesday placed wide receiver Kendrick Bourne on the NFL’s reserve/COVID-19 list.

Wide receiver Kevin White is likely to be elevated from the practice squad to be available for the game. Slot receivers River Cracraft and Chris Finke are also currently members of the practice squad.

Receiver Richie James, who missed the 49ers’ Week 8 game against Seattle with an ankle injury, is listed as questionable, along with safety Jaquiski Tartt.

The list of players the 49ers declared out for the game includes quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and tight end George Kittle, both of whom will be heading to injured reserve, 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said on Tuesday.

Backup quarterback Nick Mullens will make his third start of the season. Ross Dwelley is expected to start in place of Kittle. The 49ers could also activate tight end Jordan Reed from injured reserve. Reed has missed the 49ers’ past five games due to a knee injury.

The 49ers are expected to make a move to elevate running back Austin Walter from the practice squad. Currently, Jerick McKinnon and JaMycal Hasty are the 49ers’ only two healthy running backs.

Running back Tevin Coleman has been ruled out with a knee injury, while Raheem Mostert and Jeff Wilson are on injured reserve with high ankle sprains.

49ers injury report

Out

RB Tevin Coleman (knee), LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles (hamstring), QB Jimmy Garoppolo (ankle), TE George Kittle (foot), WR Deebo Samuel (hamstring)

Questionable

WR Richie James (ankle), S Jaquiski Tartt (groin)

Packers injury report

Out

CB Kevin King (quadricep), S Will Redmond (shoulder), S Vernon Scott (shoulder)

Questionable

T David Bakhtiari (chest), S Raven Greene (oblique), RB Aaron Jones (calf), T Rick Wagner (knee)