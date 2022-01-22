49ers-Packers inactives: All-Pro David Bakhtiari out for playoff game

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Alex Didion
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Green Bay Packers
    Green Bay Packers
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • San Francisco 49ers
    San Francisco 49ers
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • David Bakhtiari
    David Bakhtiari
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

49ers' Thomas, Packers' Bakhtiari inactive for playoff clash originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Both sides will be at close to full strength for Saturday night's NFC Divisional Playoff Game between the 49ers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field.

The 49ers released their final list of inactives ahead of kickoff, and both Nick Bosa and Fred Warner indeed will play against Green Bay as expected.

However, rookie cornerback Ambry Thomas is inactive due to a knee injury. The 49ers likely will turn to Josh Norman or Dontae Johnson to start opposite Emmanuel Moseley. 

For Green Bay, tackle David Bakhtiari will not suit up after returning Week 18 from an ACL tear. The five-time All-Pro played limited snaps in that regular-season finale, but will not be available for Saturday night's game. Star cornerback Jaire Alexander will be active.

Kickoff is set for 5:15 p.m. PT from Green Bay.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast

Recommended Stories