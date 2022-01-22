49ers-Packers inactives: All-Pro David Bakhtiari out for playoff game

49ers' Thomas, Packers' Bakhtiari inactive for playoff clash originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Both sides will be at close to full strength for Saturday night's NFC Divisional Playoff Game between the 49ers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field.

The 49ers released their final list of inactives ahead of kickoff, and both Nick Bosa and Fred Warner indeed will play against Green Bay as expected.

However, rookie cornerback Ambry Thomas is inactive due to a knee injury. The 49ers likely will turn to Josh Norman or Dontae Johnson to start opposite Emmanuel Moseley.

For Green Bay, tackle David Bakhtiari will not suit up after returning Week 18 from an ACL tear. The five-time All-Pro played limited snaps in that regular-season finale, but will not be available for Saturday night's game. Star cornerback Jaire Alexander will be active.

Jaire Alexander is ACTIVE for the #Packers.



David Bakhtiari will not play Saturday night. #SFvsGB inactives list ðŸ“‹ https://t.co/ift5USL4To — Green Bay Packers (@packers) January 22, 2022

Kickoff is set for 5:15 p.m. PT from Green Bay.

