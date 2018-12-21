49ers on pace to set NFL record they don't want -- least takeaways originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com

SANTA CLARA - There's something to be said about the ball bouncing your way, and for much of this season, it hasn't for the 49ers.

They're last in the NFL in takeaways with just five. The second-to-last team, the Baltimore Ravens, are in the double digits with 11.

49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh is in disbelief regarding the low amount of takeaways, calling it an anomaly that has sunk the team to 4-10.

"I've never seen it like this before in my life, where the ball just sits on the ground, and the bounces that other teams have gotten the drops," Saleh said Thursday. "I'm baffled, I'll be honest with you."

No NFL team ever has finished with single-digit takeaways in a season, and the 49ers have two games left to avoid becoming the first with that dubious honor. The lowest amount of takeaways since the statistic has been recorded is 11 (1982 Baltimore Colts, 2013 Houston Texans, 2015 Dallas Cowboys and 2016 Chicago Bears)

Even though the 49ers went 6-10 last season, they still managed 20 takeaways. They also had that amount in 2016, when they went 2-14.

Saleh described the lack of takeaways this season as like water being held back by a dam. He predicted it could "flip in a hurry," starting with Sunday's home game against the Bears, who used to have similar issues.

"I look at Chicago from '16 and '17, they had, I think, it was 24 interceptions combined [actually 16]," Saleh said. "This year, they have 28, 27, something like that, whatever they have [they have a league-best 26]. They come in bunches."

Added Saleh: "There's no reason why we shouldn't be in the middle of the pack, with all the opportunities that we have had."

Saleh is correct, as the 49ers' defense has been decent all season, particularly against the run. They've actually forced 12 fumbles but recovered it just three times. Jaquiski Tartt and Antone Exum Jr. have the only two interceptions.

Saleh had to take a slightly comedic approach to the odd phenomenon.

"For one reason or another, I swear I've never seen this. We're almost snake-bitten. I should probably go to church a little more."