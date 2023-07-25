49ers P Mitch Wishnowsky on NFI list after back injury

The 49ers will begin training camp without punter Mitch Wishnowsky, who is being placed on the non-football injury list with a back injury.

General manager John Lynch on Tuesday said Wishnowsky injured his back while lifting weights away from the team facility.

Because he didn’t suffer the injury at the facility it’s considered a non-football injury which is why he’s designated for the NFI and not he PUP, though the rules for both are largely the same.

Lynch said the team won’t be trying to find a replacement for Wishnowsky while he’s out.

“No, we don’t with Mitch,” Lynch said. “It’s nothing we’re concerned about long-term, but with a back you want those things to quiet down. If you don’t they become chronic. So we want to put that to rest.”

Wishnowsky has been very good for the 49ers since they selected him in the fourth round of the 2019 draft. Last season he inked a four-year extension to stay in San Francisco. He averaged 43.8 yards per kick and finished fourth in the NFL with 38 of his kicks pinning the opposition inside their own 20.

