49ers P Mitch Wishnowsky is NFC Special Teams Player of the Week

While the 49ers offense struggled to get rolling early in their Week 2 showdown with the Eagles, punter Mitch Wishnowsky did his part to keep the game from getting out of hand. For his efforts, he was awarded the NFC Special Teams Player of the Week award.

The 49ers for the first time in the Kyle Shanahan era went three-and-out on their first three drives. They didn’t get a first down until there was 13:13 left in the second quarter. In all he punted five times, averaged 45.2 yards per kick and pinned the Eagles inside the 20 three times.

There were two kicks in particular that stood out though. One of them came with 7:21 in the second quarter when he unloaded a moon shot that landed at the Eagles’ 1 and ultimately downed at the 3.

The second boot came with 10:01 left in the third quarter on San Francisco’s opening drive of the second half when his kick was downed at the Eagles’ 7 even after an unfortunate 49ers bounce. This one pinned the Eagles offense deep and set a tone for the second half where Philadelphia didn’t score until late in the fourth quarter.

Related