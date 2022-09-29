49ers P Mitch Wishnowsky is NFC Special Teams Player of the Month

What a month for Mitch Wishnowsky, huh? The 49ers’ 2019 fourth-round pick earned a contract extension before Week 2, and after an excellent performance in Denver in Week 3 he was named the NFC Special Teams Player of the Month.

Wishnowsky has once again become a field position weapon for the 49ers, something he’s become reliable for during his three-plus seasons in the NFL.

The 30-year-old punter had 14 kicks in the month of September. Eight of them pinned the opposing team inside its own 20. Only two of them were returned for a grand total of six yards.

Kicks inside the 20 that returners don’t have time to make plays on are the ideal punts, and Wishnowsky delivers a lot of them.

Of all the players that got contract extensions, it’s hard to argue anyone has earned theirs more so far this season than the 49ers’ punter.

Story originally appeared on Niners Wire