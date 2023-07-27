49ers P Mitch Wishnowsky activated off NFI list

The 49ers on Thursday got good news on punter Mitch Wishnowsky. He passed a physical and was activated from the non-football injury list according to NBC Sports’ Matt Maiocco.

Wishnowsky began camp on the NFI after hurting his back while lifting weights away from the team facility. General manager John Lynch indicated the injury wasn’t something the team thought would be a long-term issue, and it wound up only costing Wishnowsky one day of camp.

The veteran punter was one of four players to miss the opening day of training camp, along with quarterback Brock Purdy, defensive end Nick Bosa and cornerback Darrell Luter.

