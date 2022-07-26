49ers overreactions: Super Bowl or bust as 2022 training camp opens?

49ers overreactions: Super Bowl or bust as training camp opens? originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Super Bowl champions or bust.

Those are the most common overreactions from the 49ers’ fan base with the doors in Santa Clara swinging open on Tuesday for the opening of training camp.

Yes, the 49ers have legitimate Super Bowl aspirations. And, yes, it does not take much of a stretch of the imagination to see things going wrong somewhere along the line.

With a new season upon us, we kick off training camp of 2022 with our first edition of 49ers Overreactions.

Jimmy G is still starting. (@49ersDaddy)

Overreaction? Yes.

Maybe somewhere. But it will not be with the 49ers -- unless something catastrophic occurs.

In comments on "The TK Show" podcast, coach Kyle Shanahan said, “Our team is ready for Trey” to be the starter. He also said he does not envision a scenario in which Jimmy Garoppolo even practices with the 49ers again.

We have no 2nd safety and that is going to make our defense take a step back (@TPot8toe)

Overreaction? Possible, but . . .

The cornerback situation is vastly improved this season with the addition of Charvarius Ward, along with the return of Jason Verrett and the consistently improving play from Emmanuel Moseley and Ambry Thomas. But there are still a question marks at nickel back and strong safety.

Between Talanoa Hufanga, Tarvarius Moore and George Odum, the 49ers have some workable pieces at strong safety. As long as free safety Jimmie Ward remains on the field, the secondary should be OK.

At years end the 49ers will have the best secondary (@rocketknight73)

Overreaction? Yes.

OK, let’s not get carried away.

Aiyuk is the talk of camp all summer (@Lu_is_Martinez)

Overreaction? No.

Brandon Aiyuk came on strong last season after a slow start that included a few tough-love sessions with Shanahan and general manager John Lynch.

Aiyuk has set himself up for success this season due to his extensive offseason work with quarterbackTrey Lance. It would not be a shocking development if he emerged as the team’s top target in the passing game this season.

Aiyuk, Kittle, and Samuel all go over 1,000 yards receiving and Lance throws for over 4,300 yards, breaking the franchise record currently held by Jeff Garcia. (@Miichael_Daniel)

Overreaction? Yes.

And if that happens, the 49ers might fail to make the playoffs.

Generally, teams that throw the ball a lot are forced to throw a lot because they are trying to play catchup. If the 49ers are winning games in the second half, they typically try to control the game and the clock with their running game.

All that said, Aiyuk, Kittle and Samuel each has 1,000-yard potential. But can they all achieve it in the same season? It’s certainly possible, but it seems unlikely that they could do it with a first-year starting quarterback.

The 49ers failing to address the interior offensive line is going to be a massive problem and front office regret. Experienced centers can take away a lot of a young QB responsibilities in calling out protections and Lance could use the support. (@AndrewNemec)

Overreaction? Yes.

Without knowing, exactly, what the plan is, I have a feeling the team’s offensive line situation will sort itself out and not be an issue that derails the season.

The 49ers, obviously, did not enter the free-agent market to sign a starting-caliber player. The New York Jets made left guard Laken Tomlinson one of the highest-paid interior offensive linemen in the league. The 49ers drafted four interior offensive linemen the past two seasons to account for needs on the line.

Aaron Banks was chosen in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft with the team looking ahead to losing Tomlinson in free agency this offseason. Recent draftees Jaylon Moore, Spencer Burford and Nick Zakelj will also compete for starting jobs during camp.

Signing a veteran center is still a possibility if the team believes help is needed as they look to replace Alex Mack. JC Tretter, Billy Price, Trey Hopkins and Matt Paradis are among those with vast experience who remain unsigned.

Half the roster is free agent next year. This is our last year for our window to be open. (@DavoG812)

Overreaction? Yes.

Jimmie Ward and Emmanuel Moseley are probably the 49ers’ top scheduled free agents. The superstars and the nucleus of the roster are all locked up beyond the season -- such players as Trent Williams, George Kittle, Brandon Aiyuk, Arik Armstead and Fred Warner. The team plans to have multi-year extensions with Deebo Samuel and Nick Bosa within the next year.

Oh, yeah, and Lance is signed for another three years. And if he turns out to be the player the 49ers envisioned when they selected him No. 3 overall in 2021, the 49ers will have a window that remains open for a long, long time.

