49ers overreactions: Is Odell Beckham Jr. the right fit with current roster?

49ers overreactions: Does OBJ fit with current roster? originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

It was an up-and-down first half of the season for the 49ers, who find themselves with a 4-4 record with nine games remaining in the regular season.

The 49ers currently occupy the seventh and final spot in the NFC playoff picture.

Obviously, it was a big deal when second-year quarterback Trey Lance sustained his season-ending fractured lower leg. But the 49ers’ goals for the season were not readjusted. That's because Jimmy Garoppolo was simply inserted right back into his old job.

Is it an overreaction to suggest the 49ers’ current quarterback situation is on equal footing with most teams around the league?

Let’s discuss on this edition of 49ers Overreactions . . .

Overreaction? No.

Jimmy Garoppolo is not among the best quarterbacks in the NFL.

He is also not among the worst starting quarterbacks in the league.

Garoppolo is somewhere in the middle, as he’s been since entering the 49ers’ starting lineup down the stretch of the 2017 season.

So why did the 49ers decide to move on from him in the offseason before he accepted a pay cut to remain with the organization for the final year of his contract?

Garoppolo’s play has been negatively impacted by injuries. That’s one drawback. Another is that he does not bring the added dimension of mobility, agility and second-reaction plays.

Those are some of the reasons the 49ers moved up to No. 3 overall in the 2021 NFL Draft and ultimately selected Trey Lance.

After a rough first start against the Denver Broncos, Garoppolo is having a solid season.

His passer rating of 100.7 ranks sixth in the NFL. His 8.05-yard average on pass attempts is No. 4 in the league behind Tua Tagovailoa, Jalen Hurt and Josh Allen.

His looks are in the eye of the beholder, but right now we agree that his production on the field looks better than what a lot of teams are getting from their quarterbacks.

OBJ wouldnâ€™t fit with the 49ers current roster, I donâ€™t see why they would add him — Joe Giles (@RealJGiles) November 7, 2022

Overreaction? Yes.

The 49ers have to feel good about Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk as their top wide receivers. Jauan Jennings has 14 receptions in seven games as the No. 3.

Odell Beckham Jr. would bring another element to the team’s passing game, for sure.

But as GM John Lynch said with a laugh when the topic of adding Beckham was broached, “How many footballs are we going to play with?”

The 49ers are expected to make a play for Beckham, and we think that’s the right move. How far will they go to sign him? And when he sifts through his offers, Beckham will decide which team best lines up for what he values.

We'll rue the day we gave Jeff Wilson Jr to that mad scientist in Miami. :) — John Philip Freeman (@johnpfreem) November 7, 2022

Overreaction? Yes, but . . .

The 49ers got a fifth-round draft pick in return for Jeff Wilson, who likely would not have gotten on the field for the remainder of the season — as long as Christian McCaffrey and Elijah Mitchell remain healthy.

Behind those two, the 49ers have Tevin Coleman, Ty Davis-Price and Jordan Mason as reserves.

But on Dec. 4, the 49ers could pay the price for sending Wilson to the Miami Dolphins.

Coach Mike McDaniel brings his Dolphins to Levi’s Stadium to face the 49ers in Week 14.

Seeing the young rookies in Seattle have so much success makes me think Kyleâ€™s approach to rookies is completely wrong. Pete Caroll builds these guys up and gives them confidence while Kyle throws them in the doghouse immediately. — Gus McCrae (@GusMcCrae100) November 7, 2022

Overreaction? Yes and no.

We do not see a pattern when it comes to deserving rookies being held back while lesser veterans are starting.

But there is little denying that coach Kyle Shanahan can be demanding of young players. Some cannot hack it, and they don’t stick around. They are weeded out. Others take the coaching and become much better players.

The 49ers have gotten big production from rookies, such as Deebo Samuel, Nick Bosa, Fred Warner, George Kittle, Brandon Aiyuk and Elijah Mitchell.

The Seahawks seem to have the same philosophy: The player who gives the team the best chance of winning gets on the field.

The early indications are the Seahawks drafted exceedingly well, and their roster was in a position where it was conducive to young players earning an immediate chance to make large contributions.

Seattle has turned to running back Kenneth Walker, two starting offensive tackles and two more starters on defense — all chosen within the first 153 picks in the 2022 NFL Draft.

The 49ers’ top-150 picks were edge rusher Drake Jackson, running back Ty Davis-Price, receiver Danny Gray and guard Spencer Burford. Only Burford is starting, and there is really no argument to be made that any of the others have shown enough at this stage to warrant larger roles.

If #49ers donâ€™t win the SB this season, Kyle And John will be out. — Stephen Walsh (@Swalsh38) November 7, 2022

Overreaction? Yes.

At least for the foreseeable future, John Lynch and Kyle Shanahan will remain in their jobs as long as John Lynch and Kyle Shanahan want to remain in their jobs.

This is Year 6, and this organization is in so much better shape than it was when they took over. This pair has earned a great deal of respect inside the locker room and around the NFL.

In case you’ve forgotten, the 49ers have been to the NFC Championship game twice in the past three seasons. If they do not win the Super Bowl this season, it would be asinine for ownership to give any thought to tearing it all down.

Amazon came hard after Lynch for a broadcast analyst position in the offseason. At some point, he might receive an offer too good to refuse.

As for Shanahan, there’s a better chance he will end up as the longest-tenured coach in franchise history than ownership giving serious thought toward replacing him any time soon.

