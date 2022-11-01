49ers overreactions: Christian McCaffrey savior of team's 2022 NFL season?

49ers overreactions: Has McCaffrey saved team's season? originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Despite all of the problems the 49ers incurred in the first half of the 2022 NFL season, they look to be in good shape for a playoff push.

The 49ers are 4-4, including 3-0 within the NFC West.

They are one game behind the division-leading Seattle Seahawks but currently hold the seventh and final spot in the NFC playoff picture.

Let’s just say the fan base is a little more optimistic today than it was a week ago, coming off the blowout loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

The 49ers’ 31-14 whipping of the Los Angeles Rams provided some good vibes for the Faithful heading into the bye week, as we see with this edition of 49ers Overreactions:

Overreaction? No.

Obviously, there is still a long way to go, but the 49ers right now find themselves in a favorable situation with many of their injured players expected back after the bye week.

And there is little doubt the reason the 49ers are 4-4 — and not 3-5 — is because of Christian McCaffrey’s historic performance against the Rams.

McCaffrey became the first NFL player since LaDainian Tomlinson in 2005 to account for a touchdown passing, rushing and receiving in the same game. That’s impressive stuff.

Deebo Samuel has been the Rams slayer. With him out of the lineup, McCaffrey took over in that role.

McCaffrey is a highly versatile player, as he demonstrated on Sunday. And the 49ers’ offense should be so much better in the second half of the season with his presence.

Right now, it looks as if general manager John Lynch made a wise investment with his decision to send four draft picks to the Carolina Panthers for this unique offensive player.

If Jimmy G plays like he did yesterday consistently throughout the rest of the season, he will be a 49er in 2023. — Cody Cameron (@CodyTCameron) October 31, 2022

Overreaction? Yes.

This is a difficult one. But we are not ready to go there, quite yet.

We also need to recognize that Jimmy Garoppolo is playing some very good football. He currently ranks behind only Geno Smith and Jalen Hurts in the NFC with a passer rating of 100.7.

The 49ers, of course, turned the page on Garoppolo in the offseason. They put all their resources toward Trey Lance taking over as the starting quarterback while shopping Garoppolo around the league.

A trade never materialized, and the sides decided to remain together for one final season before he hits the market in the spring as an unrestricted free agent.

But what happens if the 49ers make a deep run? You know, we’re talking all the way. What happens then? Who knows.

Perhaps, another team will present him with a contract that makes it impossible for the 49ers to compete.

Lance still will have two years remaining on his rookie contract. The cap savings at quarterback for the next two years would help the 49ers navigate through the challenges of some rising contracts and a big deal on the horizon for Nick Bosa.

We still believe Trey Lance is the future at quarterback, but Garoppolo is playing well enough for us to at least consider the possibility of him returning.

Overreaction? Yes.

Let us say that we don’t necessarily believe this is an overreaction based on what the Chiefs did to the 49ers in Week 7.

But, also, the 49ers still have more defensive talent than most teams.

And help is on the way.

The big one is the expected return of defensive tackle Arik Armstead. The 49ers have been vague about Armstead’s expected return. If he’s back healthy, he makes a huge difference.

We’re not sure if veteran cornerback Jason Verrett will be able to get right and stay right. If he does, that would be another significant development for the 49ers’ pass defense.

So, we do not envision the 49ers adding any veteran defensive help from outside their building.

Also, the concern is understandable. However, we are talking about a 49ers defense that allowed only 58 yards of total offense in the second half to Matthew Stafford, Cooper Kupp and the Rams on Sunday.

Too few mentions of Drake Jackson opposite of Nick Bosa. The rookie is almost there. He is going to be good. — Cadmus 3 (@f_cadmus) October 31, 2022

Overreaction? No.

Rookie Drake Jackson has shown some flashes. Now, he has to become more consistent in order to provide the 49ers with more pass rush opposite of Nick Bosa.

Bosa leads the 49ers with eight sacks. Samson Ebukam has 3.5 sacks, followed by Jackson and Charles Omenihu with three apiece.

The 49ers selected Jackson in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft, and he has some unique skills — as he demonstrated with his running celebratory backflip following the 49ers' victory over the Rams.

The bye week should give him some time to rest his body and figure out some things. He should provide an even greater impact in the second half of the season.

49ers need to win the division to make the playoffs — Quy Le (@quytennis) October 31, 2022

Overreaction? Yes.

Currently, the 49ers hold the No. 7 spot in the playoffs. And while the easiest path to the postseason is to win the division, the 49ers can still punch their ticket even if the Seahawks win the NFC West with, say, an 11-6 record.

Ten victories will do it for the 49ers. They need to win six of their final nine games, and that should be enough to get into the playoffs — whether or not they are crowned as division champs.

