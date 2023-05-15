Do 49ers need to get over their NFC Championship loss to Eagles? 'GMFB'
"GMFB" discusses do the San Francisco 49ers need to get over their NFC Championship loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.
"We lost because we played with 10 people," Samuel said.
Here's how the 49ers fared, according to Yahoo Sports draft expert Charles McDonald.
Yahoo Sports draft expert Charles McDonald also doled out a D to one of the best teams in the NFL.
Charles Robinson and Jori Epstein kick things off by diving further into Philadelphia Eagles QB Jalen Hurts' new massive extension and what that means for the Baltimore Ravens and QB Lamar Jackson. Next, they discuss the San Francisco 49ers and their QB Brock Purdy's latest comments when he spoke with Jori last week regarding his elbow surgery. They also address the rumors that the 49ers are looking to trade QB Trey Lance, and discuss what compensation it would take for other teams to acquire the young player. Later, Charles and Jori make one move (either through the draft, free agency or a trade) that would drastically improve each NFC team heading into the 2023 season.
Matt Harmon and crew wrap up our “teams that will shape the draft” series with a deep dive into the best and worst team in the NFC from last year: The Philadelphia Eagles and Chicago Bears.
The Blue Devils returned a third starter from their 2022-23 team.
The 25-year-old Boston Celtics forward scored 17 of his Game 7 record 51 points in a masterful third quarter, burying the Philadelphia 76ers under the weight of an electric home crowd.
Tatum posted the highest point total in Game 7 in NBA history, outscoring MVP Joel Embiid by 36 points.
