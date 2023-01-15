49ers outscore Seahawks 25-6 after Johnathan Abram’s dirty tackle of Deebo Samuel

You generally assume that all NFL players come into any postseason game at the very height of personal intensity. That said, there are actions on the field that can ramp things up for a player, or for an entire team.

The Seattle Seahawks discovered this the hard way in their 41-23 wild-card loss to the San Francisco 49ers. The underdog Seahawks actually led 17-16 at the half, and then, safety Johnathan Abram poked the wrong bear at the wrong time.

With 10:26 left in the third quarter, Brock Purdy threw a short pass to Deebo Samuel, who trucked 18 yards after the catch for a 21-yard gain, taking the ball from the Seattle 37-yard line to the Seattle 16.

That wasn’t the problem. The problem was what Abram did after the play was over — he tugged on Samuel’s left leg when the play was obviously over. For whatever reason, Abram was not flagged for the extracurricular incident.

If you want some more background here, Samuel had missed Weeks 15-17 of the 2022 season with knee and ankle injuries. So, you can imagine that he was unhappy with this move. You can also understand why Samuel’s teammates were a bit put out.

That caused a fight between the two teams, who don’t really like each other anyway.

After the game, several 49ers players — including Samuel himself — pointed to this as the difference in the game.

#49ers TE George Kittle on the second-half incident in which Seahawks S Johnathan Abram twisted WR Deebo Samuel's ankle after play was over. pic.twitter.com/14ORGEbjCG — Nick Wagoner (@nwagoner) January 15, 2023

“Don’t poke the bear.” — Nick Bosa on the Seahawks’ foot twisting of Deebo Samuel. This was a major theme in the 49ers’ postgame locker room. — Matt Barrows (@mattbarrows) January 15, 2023

Deebo Samuel on Jonathan Abram grabbing his ankle: It hurt, but he stayed down for a bit cause he was about to lose it + needed to calm down. Deebo said the reax of Shanahan and his teammates shows the true definition of the #49ers: “IGYB” — aka, “I got your back.” pic.twitter.com/lurxdZDQP8 — Kimberley A. Martin (@ByKimberleyA) January 15, 2023

Fred Warner on the ankle-grab on Deebo Samuel: It wasn’t the smartest move… #49ers pic.twitter.com/sYd1HCCKDp — Kimberley A. Martin (@ByKimberleyA) January 15, 2023

As for Samuel, he got his revenge on the field, as his 49ers outscored the Seahawks 25-6 following that play.

DEEBO SAMUEL WITH THE DAGGER

