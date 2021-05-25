49ers OTAs observations: Trey Lance, Jimmy Garoppolo share field

Lance, Jimmy G share field for first time at 49ers OTAs originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

SANTA CLARA — For the first time since Jimmy Garoppolo came to the 49ers in the middle of the 2017 season, there is another quarterback on the practice field to challenge him.

Rookie Trey Lance, the No. 3 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, joined the 49ers’ offseason program last week.

On Monday, the 49ers held their first full-squad practice of the offseason to kick off three weeks of organized team activities. The 49ers’ practice on Tuesday was open to the media.

Here are other notes and observations from the 49ers’ 75- minute practice on Tuesday:

— Garoppolo came out looking sharp with nice throws for completions to Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk in team drills.

— Lance completed his first set of reps with completions to Samuel and Aiyuk, too.

— None of the team’s other three quarterbacks took 11–on-11 reps.

— Alex Barrett had a pressure that led to a Lance throwaway.

— Veteran safety Tavon Wilson, who will be in competition for a spot on the roster, intercepted Lance during the first 7-on-7 period.

— Cornerback Ambry Thomas broke up a Lance pass intended for Austin Watkins Jr. in 7-on-7.

— Defensive end Nick Bosa is rehabbing from ACL surgery away from the team facility. Bosa, Weston Richburg and kicker Robbie have not been in Santa Clara.

— Running back Jeff Wilson Jr., receiver Jalen Hurd, safeties Jaquiski Tartt anc Marcell Harris, linebacker Nathan Gerry and defensive end Dee Ford did not practice but are working at the facility.

— As a precaution for head injuries, the linemen on both sides of the ball wore additional padding over their helmets.

Linemen on both sides of the ball wearing extra protection at #49ers OTAs. pic.twitter.com/1s10YWnIjq — Matt Maiocco (@MaioccoNBCS) May 25, 2021

