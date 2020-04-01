What 49ers' options are with $15.7M left in salary-cap space this offseason

Two weeks into the new league year, and with most of the team's contracts tabulated, the 49ers rank 20th in the NFL in room under the league's salary cap.

According to figures released by the NFL Players Association, the 49ers have 74 players under contract for the 2020 season and are $15,741,039 under the league's $198.2 million salary cap.

Only the top 51 players count toward each team's salary cap until the cutdown to 53 players for the start of the regular season.

The figure does not include the recently signed one-year contract for backup offensive lineman Ben Garland or free-agent agreements with lineman Tom Compton and wide receiver Travis Benjamin.

The 49ers carried over $7.86 million of unused cap room from last year's cap into 2020.

The 49ers must leave cap space this offseason to sign their rookie class. The 49ers have seven scheduled draft picks, including Nos. 13 and 31 in the first round.

The club is also expected to pursue a contract extension with tight end George Kittle, who is in line to become the NFL's highest-paid tight end -- by a lot.

Kittle has one season remaining on his original rookie contract. Earlier this offseason, the Cleveland Browns signed tight end Austin Hooper to a four-year, $42 million contract.

Here is the list of salary cap space for each team (players under contract in parenthesis):

Houston (64) $45,834,619

N.Y. Jets (65) $45,018,663

Cleveland (65) $45,347,227

L.A. Chargers (53) $39,675,066

Tennessee (58) $33,186,101

Washington (68) $32,145,235

Detroit (76) $31,893,750

Denver (76) $28,875,754

Philadelphia (65) $28,544,977

Indianapolis (69) $27,540,144

Dallas (62) $27,310,030

Jacksonville (61) $23,485,088

Miami (78) $23,359,352

Buffalo (67) $23,172,999

Chicago (61) $22,122,887

N.Y. Giants (65) $18,571,509

Carolina (62) $17,508,922

L.A. Rams (55) $16,883,884

Raiders (73) $15,825,066

49ers (74) $15,741,039



Tampa Bay (62) $15,512,767

Cincinnati (62) $15,181,484

Green Bay (63) $13,580,733

Minnesota (59) $13,172,243

Baltimore (57) $12,230,579

Seattle (64) $11,919,646

Arizona (63) $10,360,175

New Orleans (64) $9,914,157

Pittsburgh (69) $9,344,614

Atlanta (60) $7,456,988

New England (67) $1,568,575

Kansas City (62) $676,971





























































Source: NFL Players Association.

