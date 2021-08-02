49ers optimistic about LB Azeez Al-Shaair after knee injury

49ers linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair exited Monday’s practice with a knee injury. Head coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters after the session that the team isn’t overly concerned about the ailment following initial examination.

“We don’t know for sure. It sounded, we’re pretty optimistic on it though,” Shanahan said. “We’ve got to take him all the tests and stuff, but just the doctors feeling and everything they were pretty optimistic.”

Al-Shaair, an undrafted free agent signee in 2019, worked his way into the starting Sam linebacker role last season and doubled his snap count from his rookie campaign and looked in line to start at that spot again this season.

It’s still unclear if Al-Shaair will miss any time with this injury. San Francisco has a slew of linebackers behind him on the depth chart including Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles and Jonas Griffith who were both with the club last year. James Burgess was signed this offseason, as were undrafted rookies Elijah Sullivan and Justin Hilliard.

Al-Shaair has played in 31 games across two seasons with 10 starts. He’s tallied 53 tackles, one tackle for loss and one interception.