49ers optimistic key players will be ready for Week 1 vs. Bears

49ers optimistic key players will be ready Week 1 vs. Bears originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

There’s one remaining preseason contest for the 49ers, but coach Kyle Shanahan already is looking forward to getting important pieces back on the field in time for Week 1 against the Chicago Bears.

On Monday, the club saw the return of Arik Armstead and Emmanuel Moseley to team drills. While neither player confirmed that they would play on Thursday night against the Houston Texans, both are on pace to play vs. Chicago.

Shanahan also believes that running back Elijah Mitchell will be ready for the regular season opener with the Bears. The second-year ball carrier has sat out most of the club’s training camp practices due to a hamstring injury.

“Yeah, he does seem on schedule,” Shanahan said. “We won't get him this week, but things are looking to have him back for Week 1.”

If Mitchell is unable to return, the 49ers have experienced depth at the position. Jeff Wilson Jr., JaMyCal Hasty, and Trey Sermon lead a position group that also has two promising rookies. Both Ty Davis-Price and Jordan Mason impressed in the club’s second preseason matchup against the Minnesota Vikings.

Offensive tackle Mike McGlinchey was itching to get back on the field after having a procedure on his knee during the middle of the 2021 season. The right tackle appeared in the 49ers' first preseason game against the Green Bay Packers and irritated the same knee he had surgery on.



Shanahan explained that while things are looking up for the veteran right tackle, there is a chance that McGlinchey will not be ready for Week 1.

“I think there's a chance because they haven't told me 100% for sure, but they're pretty optimistic about it,” Shanahan said. “We took it real slow with him and then he had that setback in the game. We wanted to take it slow with him and we rested him last week.

Story continues

“We're going to rest him this week and we'll ramp him up next week and see how the pain tolerance is.”

RELATED: Joey Bosa's perfect reaction to getting ranked behind bro Nick

While most of the starting lineup on both sides of the ball potentially could play up until halftime on Thursday night, they will be cautious with the players coming back from injury.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast