How 49ers opponents' bye weeks unfairly complicate 2023 NFL schedule

Why there's no rest for potentially weary 49ers in 2023 schedule

The 49ers' 2023 schedule is out, and if San Francisco is to win a second consecutive NFC West title, it must overcome one interesting obstacle.

That's because the 49ers and division rival Rams will play an NFL-high four games against teams that will come off bye weeks -- twice as much as any other franchise next season.

The #49ers face four teams this season coming off their bye weeks with extra time to recover and prepare: Browns (Week 6), Bengals (Week 8), Jaguars (Week 10) and Cardinals (Week 15).



The Jaguars' advantage is negated because the 49ers will also be coming off their bye. — Matt Maiocco (@MaioccoNBCS) May 12, 2023

As a result, San Francisco also owns the NFL's worst net rest differential, which is a team's total of days since the previous game minus their opponent's each week.

While Kyle Shanahan and Co. must navigate a demanding schedule, the coach is thankful that the NFC Championship Game rematch with the Philadelphia Eagles is late in the season, in Week 13.

"I'm good with it," Shanahan told NBC Sports Bay Area's Matt Maiocco and Laura Britt at the Dwight Clark Legacy Series event Wednesday night. "I don't really look past Week 1. So, I'm waiting for that first week, which I may or may not know. And, once I see that, that's all you plan for, and then after that, you deal with it.

"Now I am glad we're not playing Philly [in] Week 1. I want to play them at a better time. I want to make sure our whole team is right there."

San Francisco might be at a disadvantage, but it should have a squad and coaching staff that's more than ready to meet the moment.

