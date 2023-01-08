49ers' opponents amazingly finish 2022 NFL season 0-15 in next game

Opponents amazingly finish season winless after playing 49ers originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Playing the 49ers hasn't been a good omen for NFL teams this season.

In addition to the 49ers' current nine-game winning streak, their opponents officially finished the 2022 NFL regular season 0-15 in their game the very next week.

The Las Vegas Raiders completed the feat when they lost to the Kansas City Chiefs on Saturday at Allegiant Stadium.

While the stat might just be a coincidence, the 49ers' defense has taken a toll on teams, and coach Kyle Shanahan addressed the oddity before Week 16.

“It is a record we're aware of and it's one we think is pretty cool,” Shanahan said Dec. 22. “It's pretty cool stat. It could be a coincidence, but we like to think it’s not, so we'll take it that way.”

The 49ers wrap up the regular season against the Arizona Cardinals, but Kliff Kingsbury's squad isn't headed to the playoffs, so the streak won't continue next week when the postseason gets underway.

Here's a breakdown of how teams fared after playing the 49ers:

49ers played Chicago Bears in Week 1 -- Bears result in Week 2: Loss to Packers

49ers played Seattle Seahawks in Week 2 -- Seahawks result in Week 3: Loss to Falcons

49ers played Denver Broncos in Week 3 -- Broncos result in Week 4: Loss to Raiders

49ers played Los Angeles Rams in Week 4 -- Rams result in Week 5: Loss to Cowboys

49ers played Carolina Panthers in Week 5: Panthers result in Week 6: Loss to Rams

49ers played Atlanta Falcons in Week 6 -- Falcons result in Week 7: Loss to Bengals

49ers played Kansas City Chiefs in Week 7 -- Chiefs result in Week 8: Bye (Chiefs result in Week 9: Win over Titans)

49ers played Los Angeles Rams in Week 8 -- Rams result in Week 9: Loss to Bucs

49ers had bye in Week 9

49ers played Los Angeles Chargers in Week 10: Chargers result in Week 11: Loss to Chiefs

49ers played Arizona Cardinals in Week 11 -- Cardinals result in Week 12: Loss to Chargers

49ers played New Orleans Saints in Week 12 -- Saints result in Week 13: Loss to Bucs

49ers played Miami Dolphins in Week 13 -- Dolphins result in Week 14: Loss to Chargers

49ers played Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 14 -- Bucs result in Week 15: Loss to Bengals

49ers played Seattle Seahawks in Week 15 -- Seahawks result in Week 16: Loss to Chiefs

49ers played Washington Commanders in Week 16 -- Commanders result in Week 17: Loss to Browns

49ers played Las Vegas Raiders in Week 17 -- Raiders result in Week 18: Loss to Chiefs

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast