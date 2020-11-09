49ers open Richard Sherman’s practice window, place Kendrick Bourne on COVID-19 list again

The 49ers on Monday made a series of roster moves that included opening the practice window for veteran cornerback Richard Sherman. They also promoted wide receiver River Cracraft and safety Johnathan Cyprien to the active roster from the practice squad, and signed undrafted wide receiver Chris Finke to the practice squad. Additionally, wide receiver Kendrick Bourne was placed back on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

Sherman has been on Injured Reserve since he injured his calf in Week 1. He was expected back after just a few weeks, but treatments hadn’t taken properly and setbacks pushed him out for several weeks. With his practice window open, he will be able to be on the practice field without being on the active roster. The team has 21 days to decide whether to activate him or put him on season-ending IR.

The last update head coach Kyle Shanahan gave said Sherman could return after the Bye week. Opening his practice window now would allow him to get back into practice ahead of the Week 11 Bye, then rejoin the roster before their Week 12 matchup against the Rams. However, he’d be eligible to return vs. the Saints if the team deemed him healthy enough.

Bourne received another positive COVID-19 test after receiving multiple negative tests according to Jennifer Lee Chan of NBC Sports Bay Area. He was placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list prior to the 49ers’ Thursday night game vs. the Packers, and taken off the list the following day after consecutive negative tests Wednesday and Thursday. The team hasn’t been in the facility so there shouldn’t be additional players going on the list as high-risk close contacts like we saw last week, but there’s been no announcement either direction.

Cracraft will provide additional depth at receiver, and needed to be promoted to the active roster after being flexed twice. The same goes for Cyprien who’ll give depth in their banged up secondary. Strong safety Jaquiski Tartt exited the Packers game with a foot injury of unknown severity, but Cyprien’s activation isn’t a great sign for Tartt’s immediate outlook.

Finke signed with the 49ers as an undrafted rookie out of Notre Dame. This will be his third stint with the club.