49ers open practice windows for 3 players on Injured Reserve

The 49ers on Wednesday announced they’re opening practice windows for three players on Injured Reserve. Running back Tevin Coleman, cornerback K’Waun Williams and tight end Jordan Reed all participated in Wednesday’s session to begin their 21-day workout period before the club has to make a decision on whether they’ll rejoin the roster or not.

When a player’s practice window opens, the team has three weeks to determine whether that player will return to the active roster. If they don’t in that 21-day period, they have to be placed back on Injured Reserve for the rest of the season.

It’s not a surprise that Coleman and Williams were on the field. Head coach Kyle Shanahan indicated Monday that both players were likely to be in action for practice, but their status for Sunday’s game in Seattle remains up in the air.

Reed comes as a little bit of a surprise since his initial outlook after a knee sprain in Week 3 was a six-to-eight week time period for return. This is the fifth week, and there wasn’t an indication he’d be back early. However, he was seen at practice leading up to Week 7 working out on a side field and doing sprints.

Shanahan said the team will take a wait-and-see approach with all three players.

“I think all three of those guys have a chance this week, but they’re not going to be going today,” Shanahan told reporters Wednesday. “So we’ll see how much, I know Tevin will get a little bit today, but not very much. So, we’ll see at the end of the week with him. I’m hoping more for the Green Bay game, but I’m still holding out hope for this week.”

With a short week leading up to a Thursday Night Football game vs. the Packers in Week 9, San Francisco may opt to push some returns back to that one. We’ll find out as the week progresses though whether any of the Williams-Coleman-Reed trio will play in Seattle.